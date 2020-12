SF Sketchfest’s Festpocalypse

Sketch comedy, improv, game shows, ridiculous debates, musical performances, chats with entertainment icons, with The Kids in the Hall, The State, Mr. Show’s David Cross & Bob Odenkirk, The Upright Citizens Brigade, Parv & Pudi with Parvesh Cheena and Danny Pudi, Fred Armisen, Dana Carvey, Rachel Dratch, Janeane Garofalo, Tim Meadows, Laraine Newman, Sasheer Zamata, Alan Zweibel. Kasper Hauser, The Latino Comedy Project, White Women, Eddie Izzard and Noel Fielding, plus Margaret Cho, Jo Firestone, Ron Funches, Chris Gethard, Dave Hill, Joel Kim Booster, Bobcat Goldthwait, Emily V. Gordon, Dana Gould, Eugene Mirman, Arden Myrin, Aparna Nancherla, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt and many more. Jan 30 at 8 pm. Tickets from $20. All ticket purchases will go toward keeping SF Sketchfest, a fiercely independent and locally grown small business, afloat during the Covid-19 shutdown. http://sfsketchfest.com