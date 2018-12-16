Shab-e-Arous: An Evening Of Sufi Poetry, Music And Remembrance
Noor Cultural Centre 123 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1
Please join dervishes of the Rifai Sufi Order for a sacred evening to mark the occasion. The program features Shaykh Murat Coskun leading the ceremony and includes poetry recitations in Farsi & English, music, sema (whirling) and zikr (remembrance practice). 5:30 pm. $15-$20, at eventbrite.ca/e/52573313195
Everyone is welcome to practice and/or observe.
