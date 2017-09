SHADE is a comedy show that represents and celebrates comedians of colour, comedians from the LGBTQ+ community, and comedians who identify as women. 8 pm. $20, adv $15.

Featuring: Tim Blair, Rush Kazi, Amanda Day, Jess Beaulieu, Amish Patel, Zoe Brownstone, Hosted By: Anasimone George, Headlined by: Courtney Gilmore