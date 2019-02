SHADE the show that represents and celebrates women, members of the LGBTQ2S+ community, and artists of colour is back. Hosted by: Anasimone George, featuring burlesque by Ravyn Wngz, drag by Devon Cream, stand-up by Clare Belford, Tia McGregor, Ruth Tecle and headliner Coko Galore. 8 pm. $20 online advance (universe.com), $25 at the door.

facebook.com/events/636494756798919