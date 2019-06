Monthly show that celebrates women, the LGBTQ2S+ community, and women, featuring drag, stand-up, burlesque and more! All-queer lineup for PRIDE features Lucinda Miu, Anubha Momin, Tifa Wine, Marisa Rosa Grant, Aba Amuqandoh, Johlene and Sam Sferazza. Hosted and produced by: Anasimone George. 9 pm. $20-$30.