by Keshia Palm & Claren Grosz (Pencil Kit Productions/Blank Canvas). Two women's attempts at an intimate relationship are complicated by a fraught mutual history in this theatrical production scored entirely with overhead projector art. Previews Apr 25-26 at 8:30 pm, opens May 2 and runs to May 6, Wed-Fri & Sun 7:30 & 9:30 pm. $25, preview $20. Room 207.

www.pencilkitproductions.com/shadow-girls