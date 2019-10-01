Shadows and Fright
Liberty Arts Gallery and Shop 25 Atlantic, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3E7
An eclectic mix of lively, imaginative work that casts shadows within boxes and shadowy creepers who crawl from the cryptic confines of their own boxes. The show features layered work that is most appreciated in a 3D context and also celebrates the spooky time of year with a dose of classic monster-themed and inspired works on display and for sale. To Oct 31. Free.
