Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Shadows and Light: Six Film Portraits From LIFT Members, 1981-2001

Jan 13, 2022

Shadows and Light: Six Film Portraits From LIFT Members, 1981-2001

15 15 people viewed this event.

The Liaison of Independent Filmmakers of Toronto and Vucavu online screening program. Jan 13-27. Free. https://vucavu.com/en/shadows-and-light

The program will include:“A Private Patch of Blue,” Tracy German, 1998
“Do Nothing,” Ruba Nadda, 1997
“David Roche Talks to You About Love,” Jeremy Podeswa, 1983
“Exposure,” Michelle Mohabeer, 1990
“Silent Song.” Elida Schogt, 2001
“City of Dreams,” Jorge Manzano and Marcel Commanda, 1995 

Additional Details

Date And Time

Thu, Jan 13th, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to Thu, Jan 27th, 2022 @ 11:30 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine