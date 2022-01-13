Shadows and Light: Six Film Portraits From LIFT Members, 1981-2001

The Liaison of Independent Filmmakers of Toronto and Vucavu online screening program. Jan 13-27. Free. https://vucavu.com/en/shadows-and-light

The program will include:“A Private Patch of Blue,” Tracy German, 1998

“Do Nothing,” Ruba Nadda, 1997

“David Roche Talks to You About Love,” Jeremy Podeswa, 1983

“Exposure,” Michelle Mohabeer, 1990

“Silent Song.” Elida Schogt, 2001

“City of Dreams,” Jorge Manzano and Marcel Commanda, 1995