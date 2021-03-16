SHADY QUEENS: THE SLAY-AT-HOME RUVIEW WITH SHEA COULEÉ & PRIYANKA

Fife House signature fundraising event. Watch the RuPaul’s Drag Race episode on Friday March 19th at 8:00 pm, and tune in immediately after the episode ends at 9:35pm EST on Facebook Live, Instagram Live, or YouTube. There will be ru-capping and ruviewing Season 13 of Drag Race, chatting with Shea and Priyanka about their reigns, and doing a live Q&A. March 19 at 9:35 pm. Free. https://www.facebook.com/events/500998397558898

his online edition of Shady Queens is free to celebrate the launch of the Shady Queens online store – a new and exciting way for you to support Fife House from home. Fife House is the largest provider of supportive housing and support services for people living with HIV/AIDS in the Greater Toronto Area. Over the past year, we have served more than 750 individuals and families through our Residential Programs and Homeless Initiatives. To make a donation: https://www.fifehouse.org/donate/