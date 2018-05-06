Shakespeare And The ROM

Explore the life and times of William Shakespeare through the ROM’s collections. With the opportunity to handle authentic objects, this workshop investigates some of the most serious religious and political issues of Shakespeare’s day, as well as some of the most irreverent, including cannabis, premarital sex and flatulence. 10:30 am-3:30 pm. $80. Pre-register.

Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6 View Map
