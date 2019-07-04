Shakespeare In High Park: Much Ado About Nothing & Measure For Measure

Canadian Stage presents the 37th season of its annual outdoor theatre experience, staging William Shakespeare's battle-of-the-sexes comedy Much Ado About Nothing and the tale of morality and power, Measure for Measure. Jul 4-Sep 1: Tue, Thu, Sat 8 pm (Measure); Wed, Fri, Sun 8 pm (Much Ado). Pay-what-you-can at the gate or reserve a premium spot online.