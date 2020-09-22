NOW MagazineAll EventsShani Mootoo & Jane Urquhart in Conversation

Shani Mootoo & Jane Urquhart in Conversation

Koffler Centre of the Arts Fall 2020 Books and Ideas Series. Nov 5 at 7 pm. Free. Details and registration https://kofflerarts.org/Events/Books-Ideas/Shani-Mootoo-Jane-Urquhart-in-Conversation

 

2020-11-05 @ 07:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Books

Virtual Event

