Shape Of The Museum

Museums and cultural institutions around the world are facing unique opportunities and challenges. They are reimagining and reinventing. This series of conversations invites professionals from around the world who are thinking about art and audiences, and learning in different ways.

Julian Cox, Deputy Director & Chief Curator at the Art Gallery of Ontario, welcomes Asma Naeem, chief curator at the Baltimore Museum of Art, to discuss ideas that are going to guide how culture and our experiences are shaped, created and experienced in the near and distant future. 2:30 pm ET. Free. On Zoom.

