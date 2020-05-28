Shape Of The Museum

Museums and cultural institutions around the world are facing unique opportunities and challenges. They are reimagining and reinventing. This series of conversations invites professionals from around the world who are thinking about art and audiences, and learning in different ways.

Zoom discussion with artist Amirali Alibhai and writer/curator Devyani Saltzman. 2:30 pm ET. Free.

ago.ca/events/shape-museum-amirali-alibhai-and-devyani-saltzman