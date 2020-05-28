Shape Of The Museum

Google Calendar - Shape Of The Museum - 2020-05-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shape Of The Museum - 2020-05-28 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shape Of The Museum - 2020-05-28 14:00:00 iCalendar - Shape Of The Museum - 2020-05-28 14:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Museums and cultural institutions around the world are facing unique opportunities and challenges. They are reimagining and reinventing. This series of conversations invites professionals from around the world who are thinking about art and audiences, and learning in different ways.

Zoom discussion with artist Amirali Alibhai and writer/curator Devyani Saltzman. 2:30 pm ET. Free.

ago.ca/events/shape-museum-amirali-alibhai-and-devyani-saltzman

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Free
Art
Google Calendar - Shape Of The Museum - 2020-05-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shape Of The Museum - 2020-05-28 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shape Of The Museum - 2020-05-28 14:00:00 iCalendar - Shape Of The Museum - 2020-05-28 14:00:00