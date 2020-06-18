Shape Of The Museum
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Museums and cultural institutions around the world are facing unique opportunities and challenges. They are reimagining and reinventing. This series of conversations invites professionals from around the world who are thinking about art and audiences, and learning in different ways.
Zoom discussion with Josh Dyer and Kelly McKinley about how museums, with and without walls, can support and sustain their local communities. 2 pm ET. Free.
