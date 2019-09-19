Bi Arts Festival art exhibition, featuring new work by Lwds, Fallon Simard, Yahn Nemirovsky, Sheri Nault, Sidney Drmay and others. Shapeshifters centres the work of two-spirit artists in context with queerness and explores how identity can mould and shape itself in fluid, atemporal ways. Artists will examine the relationship to body, self and others as queer, bisexual, pansexual, fluid, variant, non-binary, trans and two-spirit people.

Sep 19-23. Opening reception for the third annual Bi Arts Festival 6-9 pm Sep 19. Free.