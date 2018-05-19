Shavuot Coffee House: Celebrating The Music Of Ruth & Fellow Heroines
Temple Sinai Congregation 210 Wilson, Toronto, Ontario
On Shavuot we immerse ourselves in the story of Ruth, a strong and independent heroine. Join us for an evening of harmonizing, studying and of course noshing (on the traditional cheesecake) as we turn the Temple into a coffee house in honour of the chag. 7:30 pm. To register, please call the Office at 416-487-4161.
Info
Temple Sinai Congregation 210 Wilson, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Community Events