Shaye Zadravec’s Christmas Concert

Livestream concert Christmas/Advent Special on Sweden’s RootsyMusic. Shaye will be joined by multi-instrumentalist, Tim Leacock. Dec 13 at 2 pm. https://fb.me/.e/.3txUjC0f5

2020-12-13 @ 02:00 PM to
2020-12-13 @ 04:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Virtual Event

