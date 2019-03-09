She Be Lady: The Art of Balance

68 Claremont north of Queen, Toronto, Ontario

A roundtable discussion with creatives, entrepreneurs and influencers revolving around contemporary challenges and triumphs of significance to African women in Canada. Moderated by Nana-Aba Duncan (Fresh Air, CBCRadio) in conversation with Aisha Addo (DriveHer), Eniola Hu (creative entrepreneur),Viviane Kayeand (businesswoman), and She Be Lady co-producer Bukky Okediji (DJ Revy B).1-3:30 pm. $20.

68 Claremont north of Queen, Toronto, Ontario
