She Be Lady

The Concert Hall 888 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario

Supafrik, DJ Revy B and the Afrotropolis Arts Collective are proud to present She Be Lady celebrating International Women’s Day with a live music concert, wellness workshop and a roundtable discussion in honour of African women. Mar 6-8 pm. $20-$100.

We are excited to announce our first two headliners for the She Be Lady concert: the Queen of Afro-House, South Africa’s own Bucie, Nigerian-American R&B duo VanJess and of the new powerful voices of Jamaica, Lila Iké.

Day 1: Friday March 6: Wellness and Self-Care Workshop.

Day 2: Saturday March 7: Live Concert w/ BucieVanJessLila Iké and more. 

Day 3: Sunday March 8: Community Roundtable w/ Evelyn from the Internets and more.

The Concert Hall 888 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario
