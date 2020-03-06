Supafrik, DJ Revy B and the Afrotropolis Arts Collective are proud to present She Be Lady celebrating International Women’s Day with a live music concert, wellness workshop and a roundtable discussion in honour of African women. Mar 6-8 pm. $20-$100.

We are excited to announce our first two headliners for the She Be Lady concert: the Queen of Afro-House, South Africa’s own Bucie, Nigerian-American R&B duo VanJess and of the new powerful voices of Jamaica, Lila Iké.

Day 1: Friday March 6: Wellness and Self-Care Workshop.

Day 2: Saturday March 7: Live Concert w/ Bucie, VanJess, Lila Iké and more.

Day 3: Sunday March 8: Community Roundtable w/ Evelyn from the Internets and more.