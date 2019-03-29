She Matters

to Google Calendar - She Matters - 2019-03-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - She Matters - 2019-03-29 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - She Matters - 2019-03-29 13:00:00 iCalendar - She Matters - 2019-03-29 13:00:00

2nd Floor Events 461 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4

Brunch for young professionals and leaders who care about social justice, in support of the Barbra Schlifer Clinic. This event is an opportunity for young professionals who care about social justice and the prevention of violence against women to collect, network and understand first-hand the complex nature of the Clinic’s work. 1-3 pm. $35-$40. Pre-register. 

eventbrite.ca/e/she-matters-2020-tickets-69094865603

Info

2nd Floor Events 461 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4 View Map
Community Events
Benefits
to Google Calendar - She Matters - 2019-03-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - She Matters - 2019-03-29 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - She Matters - 2019-03-29 13:00:00 iCalendar - She Matters - 2019-03-29 13:00:00