Brunch for young professionals and leaders who care about social justice, in support of the Barbra Schlifer Clinic. This event is an opportunity for young professionals who care about social justice and the prevention of violence against women to collect, network and understand first-hand the complex nature of the Clinic’s work. 1-3 pm. $35-$40. Pre-register.

eventbrite.ca/e/she-matters-2020-tickets-69094865603