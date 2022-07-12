SheaMoisture ‘Be Your Beautiful’ Pop-Up

Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 12, 2022

12 12 people viewed this event.

Come by our #BeYourBeautiful Pop-up at Stackt Market in Downtown Toronto (28 Bathurst Street) from July 29 – Aug 01 (11 am – 11 pm).

We’ll be celebrating Canada’s Black and Afro-Caribbean community with complimentary hairstyling services at the Shea Style Bar, exclusive discounts on our SheaMoisture collections at the Shea Shop, a spotlight on our community initiatives and opportunity to meet our 2022 DreamFund Winners, Free Reggae-Fit workout with Club EnHERgy, On-site interviews from Not With The Hype: The Podcast, Live entertainment from talented musicians & artists and even some surprise performances.

Book your free time slot at eventbrite.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 28 Bathurst Street, Toronto, M5V 0C6

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Fri, Jul 29th, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to Mon, Aug 1st, 2022 @ 11:00 PM

Location

Stackt Market

Event Types

Market or Showcase

Event Category

Festivals

Event Tags

