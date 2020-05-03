A live Zoom performance for strange times.

On Sunday May 3rd, break the monotony of your confinemen. Join us for 10 minutes of guaranteed smiles on Zoom. Toronto-based dance theatre company CORPUS, well known for its world travelling creation Les moutons (more than 1000 performances in 38 countries on 5 continents), presents a special Zoom performance titled Sheep in Quarantine.

Sheep performers are stuck at home, following cancellations of international tours due to Covid-19. Meet them and see them in action at 1 0am or 1pm (Toronto time) for two performances, live on Zoom. Limited “seats” available, so sign up early.

The event is free, but donations are encouraged. 50 % of proceeds will go to Micro Artist Grants for Groceries organized by Bad New Days.

eventbrite.ca/e/sheep-in-quarantine-moutons-en-quarantaine-tickets-102697496978