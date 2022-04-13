Sheila Heti: Pure Colour

Author Sheila Heti appears in conversation on stage and in person at Toronto Reference Library’s Appel Salon space, speaking about her newest novel, Pure Colour. In conversation with poet and Giller Prize-winning author of How To Pronounce Knife, Souvankham Thammavongsa.

Q&A and book signing to follow. Books available for purchase. Apr 25 at 7 pm. Free.

Note: This is an in person event at the Appel Salon, Toronto Reference Library (789 Yonge Street). This event will not be live streamed but may be made available for later rewatching on TPL’s Youtube channel.

Advanced ticket reservations are required and seating is limited. Tickets are available on TPL’s Eventbrite channel. Tickets will be available starting at 9 am on April 11, 2022.