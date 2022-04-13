Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Sheila Heti: Pure Colour

Apr 13, 2022

Sheila Heti: Pure Colour

5 5 people viewed this event.

Author Sheila Heti appears in conversation on stage and in person at Toronto Reference Library’s Appel Salon space, speaking about her newest novel, Pure Colour. In conversation with poet and Giller Prize-winning author of How To Pronounce Knife, Souvankham Thammavongsa.

Q&A and book signing to follow. Books available for purchase. Apr 25 at 7 pm. Free.

Note: This is an in person event at the Appel Salon, Toronto Reference Library (789 Yonge Street). This event will not be live streamed but may be made available for later rewatching on TPL’s Youtube channel.

Advanced ticket reservations are required and seating is limited. Tickets are available on TPL’s Eventbrite channel. Tickets will be available starting at 9 am on April 11, 2022.

Additional Details

Location Address - 789 Yonge Street, Toronto

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Mon, Apr 25th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Event Types

Appearance or Signing

Event Category

Books

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine