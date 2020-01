An Embodied Haptic Space (installation), Feb 6-May 10. $5-$10.

For her exhibition at MOCA, Shelagh Keeley combines a series of tarp paintings from 1986, a film projection from 2016, and a brand-new ephemeral wall drawing — the latter of which she will create on-site over the course of several weeks in January 2020.

museumofcontemporaryart.ca/shelagh-keeley-exhibitions-2020/