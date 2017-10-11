Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra

Roy Thomson Hall 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario

Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra blends the spirit of Chinese music with the power of a Western orchestra. All-original compositions draw upon five millennia of culture and legends. Never before have the exquisite beauty of Chinese melodies and the grandeur of a Western symphony been so seamlessly combined. 8 pm. $29-$109. For ticket information, please visit shenyunsymphony.org ( presenter ) or roythomson.com.

Roy Thomson Hall 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario
855-416-1800
