Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra
Roy Thomson Hall 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario
Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra blends the spirit of Chinese music with the power of a Western orchestra. All-original compositions draw upon five millennia of culture and legends. Never before have the exquisite beauty of Chinese melodies and the grandeur of a Western symphony been so seamlessly combined. 8 pm. $29-$109. For ticket information, please visit shenyunsymphony.org ( presenter ) or roythomson.com.
Roy Thomson Hall 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario
