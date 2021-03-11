She’s Giving You the Read and Talking di Tings!

NOW MagazineAll EventsShe’s Giving You the Read and Talking di Tings!

Kuumba presents the online Black woman’s author festival with author Trey Anthony discussing the writing journey with four amazing and inspiring Black women authors. Elayne Fluker, author of Get Over “I Got it!”: How to Stop Playing Superwoman, Get Support, and Remember that Having It All Doesn’t Mean Doing It All Alone (March 18 at noon). Black Girl in Love (With Herself) by Trey Anthony in discussion with Jemeni G (March 19 at noon). https://harbourfront.live

2021-03-18 to
2021-03-19
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Books

Virtual Event

