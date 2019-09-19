MOCA Toronto presents elements from Shezad Dawood’s Leviathan, an ambitious 10-part film cycle launched in Venice in 2017. This episodic “monster” encourages us to contemplate urgent issues, expands upon diverse research and bridges disciplines and borders to include local voices within a global forum. Sep 19-Nov 3.

Sep 23: From the Bay Area to the Arctic: Shezad Dawood and Alice Xia Zhu in Conversation