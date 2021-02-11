Shifting Stages

Young People’s Theatre presents a co-development with Ghost River Theatre. Written by Eric Rose and Christopher Duthie. The adventure begins with home delivery of a wrapped box. Participants will then tune into a livestream performance with the creators and, blindfolded, they’ll be guided along as they uncover the mysterious contents of the box from the comfort of their own home and through the tips of their fingers. During this time of social distancing, SensoryBox offers a sense of connectivity, discovery and delight. Mar 27 at 2 pm, Mar 31 at 7 pm, and Apr 3 at 2 pm. Recommended for ages 9-12 yrs. Free curbside pick up at Young People’s Theatre, 165 Front Street East, Toronto

OR delivery to your door (shipping charges apply). Options will be noted at check out. https://www.youngpeoplestheatre.org/shows-tickets/sensorybox/