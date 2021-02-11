Shifting Stages: Interstellar Journey

Young People’s Theatre presents the livestream event by Centre for Cardboard Dreams & Spontaneous Theatre. HRH Anand Rajaram, Bruce Horak and Rebecca Northan will take turns directing each other in three different “digital expeditions” to discover what magic is possible in augmented reality. March 16, 18 and 20 at 2 pm. Free. Registration required. Recommended for ages 10 yrs and up. Details https://www.youngpeoplestheatre.org/shows-tickets/interstellar-journey/