The SHINE Concert raises $ for the SHINE Youth Music Bursaries in memory of Jim Fay, James Gray and Doug Queen - Bursaries are awarded to young people (16-24) who want to pursue their practice or study of music but who face financial barriers. Devin Cuddy, Laura Cole and the SHINE youth music bursary winners perform. Silent auction and raffle prizes. 6 pm. $25. shineconcert.ca