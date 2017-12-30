Shitmas 2017: Shit, Dark Thoughts, Sour Key, Hady

Owl's Club 847 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2X4

Doors 8:30 pm. $10 or pwyc, no one turned away for lack of funds. Upstairs. No hats. Proceeds will be donated in lieu of gifts

Stuck In The City & Not Dead Yet are fundamentally opposed to sexism, racism, ableism, homophobia, transphobia and any forms of oppression. facebook.com/events/2027618354190238

Owl's Club 847 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2X4
