Shoah
Goethe-Institut 100 University, North Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1V6
Screening of the multi-hour Holocaust documentary by Claude Lanzmann. You can walk in and out of the screening room, we only ask you to be mindful of other visitors. 9:30 am-5 pm. Free.
Presented by the Goethe-Institut with the Miles Nadal JCC Toronto, the Jewish Film Society, Toronto Jewish Film Festival, POV Magazine, Hot Docs, Holocaust Education Week.
www.goethe.de
Free
Film