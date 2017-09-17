Shop Til You Drop Dead – Fall Edition
10 Euclid Ave parking lot behind Fluevog Shoes, Toronto, Ontario
Featuring vintage, new, used, consignment, sample and movie wardrobe clothing, plus CDs, movies and knick knacks. Anything and everything, new vendors every week! Don't miss out! Sep 17 from noon-8 pm. Free admission.
Located at 10 Euclid Ave - 3 blocks west of Bathurst St at Queen and Euclid. Directly behind John Fluevog (please respect Fluevogs space and parking lot while with us)
