Shop Til You Drop Dead – Holiday Edition

Shop Til You Drop Dead Market – Come one come all! Massive outdoor sale this weekend! Everything from to clothing to art to novelty adult toys to makeup to electronics! New, used and consignment clothing. Sep 3 & 4, Sunday noon to 8 pm, Monday noon to 6 pm. Free admission. At the corner of Queen Street West and Euclid, directly behind John Fluevog Shoes (please respect Fluevog's space while with us).

