Shop Till You Drop' event with YouTube sensations Joey Kidney and Chelsea Trevor!

Pickering Town Centre 1355 Kingston Rd, Pickering, Ontario

Donate to Pickering Town Centre’s school supply drive to meet-and-greet YouTubers Joey Kidney and Chelsea Trevor from one to two p.m. Attendees will have a chance to win a $500 Pickering Town Centre gift card and enjoy one day exclusive back-to-school sales from retailers throughout the mall. 1-2 pm. Free with donation.

Pickering Town Centre 1355 Kingston Rd, Pickering, Ontario
