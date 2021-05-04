Short Film Face Off

NOW MagazineAll EventsShort Film Face Off

Online showcase of the best of short films and emerging filmmakers from across Canada. Nine films airing on Saturdays, August 14, 21, 28 and September 4, at 7 pm. Free. http://cbc.ca/faceoff

 

2021-08-14 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-09-04 @ 08:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Screening
 

Film

