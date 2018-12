Buddies and Pandemic Theatre present a play by Johnnie Walker. This docu-play about homophobia looks at a man arrested after a stabbing who says he is a victim of queer bashing.

Previews from Jan 15, opens Jan 17 and runs to Jan 27, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2:30 pm. $20-$35, Sun pwyc.

http://buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/shove-it-down-my-throat