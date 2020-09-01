Cannabis Comedy Festival Presents: Get High

NOW MagazineAll EventsCannabis Comedy Festival Presents: Get High

Join 100 stoners for a night of laughter, food and erotic pole dancing. Sep 20 at 8 pm. $25.12. This is a 19+ event.

For tickets go to: www.cannabiscomedyfestival.ca

Location - Chinatown Centre Mall

2020-09-20 @ 08:00 PM to
@ 10:00 PM
 

420 Cannabis Court
 

Meeting or Networking Event
 

Comedy
 

2020-09-20

Chinatown Centre Mall

