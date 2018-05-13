Show Your Work: Chiedza Pasipanodya

CineCycle 129 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario

SHOW YOUR WORK – 15 years of artwork by Chiedza Pasipanodya. Curated by Saba Moghtader. May 13, 3-8 pm, Pwyc, $5 suggested donation.

The artshow is in an old coach house filled with films and brick and skylights. It is not a gallery and that's how we wanted it. Features paintings, drawings, prints, collages, photographs and a book. Artist Talk at 4-4:20 pm and a screening of Flame (Ingrid Sinclair, Zimbabwe, 1996, video, 85 min). 

