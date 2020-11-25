NOW MagazineAll EventsShut Down Canada Solidarity Action

Shut Down Canada Solidarity Action

Shut Down Canada Solidarity Action

by
146 146 people viewed this event.

Come join SHUT DOWN CANADA allies and Indigenous community members as we rally in solidarity with the WET’SUWET’EN people and the larger systemic issue of land rights and environmental Indigenous warriors. Nov 26 from 5-7 pm. https://www.facebook.com/events/869861903582060

Please dress warmly, wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Bring signs and musical instruments to make some noise!

Safety plan will be in place. There will be marshalls, de-escalation leads, police observers, and a medic.

Hosted by Climate Justice Toronto and Fridays for Future Toronto/GTA.

Additional Details

Location - Yonge-Dundas Square

 

Date And Time

2020-11-26 @ 05:00 PM to
2020-11-26 @ 07:00 PM
 

Event Types

Rally
 

Event Category

Community Events

Location Page

Yonge-Dundas Square

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.