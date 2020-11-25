Shut Down Canada Solidarity Action

Come join SHUT DOWN CANADA allies and Indigenous community members as we rally in solidarity with the WET’SUWET’EN people and the larger systemic issue of land rights and environmental Indigenous warriors. Nov 26 from 5-7 pm. https://www.facebook.com/events/869861903582060

Please dress warmly, wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Bring signs and musical instruments to make some noise!

Safety plan will be in place. There will be marshalls, de-escalation leads, police observers, and a medic.

Hosted by Climate Justice Toronto and Fridays for Future Toronto/GTA.