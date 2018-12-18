This workshop explores strategies and tactics for addressing racism from loved ones in meaningful and impactful ways. Participants will engage with a variety of scenarios that manifest implicit or overt bias. Common behaviors and tactics for dismissing conversations about race and minimizing the harmful impact of racist behaviors, beliefs and language will be explored. 6-9 pm, Dec 18. $55.

eventbrite.ca/e/shut-it-uncle-bob-dealing-with-racist-family-members-friends-and-loved-ones-tickets-52220829908