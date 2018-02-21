Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart
Tracy Heather Strain's documentary about Lorraine Hansberry, the first Black female author to have a play performed on Broadway. The film reveals Hansberry’s prescient works tackling race, human rights and women’s equality that anticipated social and political movements on the horizon. 7:30 pm. $10-$12, available online.
