Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart

TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario

Tracy Heather Strain's documentary about Lorraine Hansberry, the first Black female author to have a play performed on Broadway. The film reveals Hansberry’s prescient works tackling race, human rights and women’s equality that anticipated social and political movements on the horizon. 7:30 pm. $10-$12, available online.

