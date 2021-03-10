Silla and Rise and Nannaam

NOW MagazineAll EventsSilla and Rise and Nannaam

The Music Gallery and Native Women in the Arts present a livestream concert of artists from Canada and Findland. March 20 at 7 pm. Free. https://www.facebook.com/themusicgalleryTO/

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-03-20 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-03-20 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

