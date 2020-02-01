Silverpoint Drawing
Waterfront Neighbourhood Centre 627 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3G3
Local non-profit LEAF (Local Enhancement and Appreciation of Forests) presents a drawing class led by artist Alan Li. Create original Silverpoint leaf drawings onto specially prepared wood panels. Beginners welcome. This event will be held indoors and all materials/equipment will be provided. 1-4 pm. $55.
Pre-register: yourleaf.org/event/feb-01-2020/silverpoint-drawing-alan-li
