Norwegian company Winter Guests present choreography by Alan Lucien Øyen that fuses the formality of Kabuki, the energy of Flamenco and the emotion of contemporary dance. Performed by Shōji Kōjima and Daniel Proietto. Oct 18-19 at 7:30 pm. $20-$45.

Presented as part of Harbourfront Centre’s international dance series TORQUE.

harbourfrontcentre.com/torque/simulacrum