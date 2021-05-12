Canada’s premier a cappella festival (singing without instruments). Every year, SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival presents 10 days of outstanding concerts featuring the human voice. We bring together thousands of professional singers (Canadian and international), students, teachers, divas and in-the-shower belters. The festival also features talks and workshops.

Formed in 2011 on a shoestring budget with 7 enthusiasts, we are now the best in Canada. We lend our expertise to festivals in other cities to expand the enjoyment of a cappella music. Our move to a digital format for the 2021 festival brings the world’s best a cappella talents into your living room.

May 27 to June 6. Tickets from $10 and up (stu/srs $5), some events free. Festival pass from $50.

More info at www.singtoronto.com