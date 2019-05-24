SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival

Celebration of pop, jazz, folk, gospel, choral, world, barbershop and classical a cappella music featuring artists from around the world. Featured groups this year include The Swingles from the UK, Mzansi A Cappella Ensemble from South Africa and Canadian groups Countermeasure, FreePlay, Retrocity, Hampton Avenue, singers Heather Bambrick, David Sereda, Wibi and many more.

May 24-June 2, see website for schedule. Various venues including Young People's Theatre, the Distillery District, the Opera House and others. $15-$35, some events free.

Free Outdoor Concerts: Weekends, May 25-26 and June 1-2 from noon to 5 pm at the Distillery District.