Sinting Fest On Eglinton West is a 3-day event designed to revitalize Toronto’s Little Jamaica Neighbourhood. Events will take place from August 26-28th.

Music, dance, children’s activities, fashion plus Food, Food, and more Food. This event is a multi-pronged effort to promote Little Jamaica and help sustain the culture and businesses on the Avenue. Food vendors showcase a variety of food, complemented by food demos by local Caribbean chefs.