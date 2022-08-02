Readers' Choice 2021

Sinting Fest On Eglinton West

Aug 2, 2022

Sinting Fest On Eglinton West is a 3-day event designed to revitalize Toronto’s Little Jamaica Neighbourhood. Events will take place from August 26-28th.

Music, dance, children’s activities, fashion plus Food, Food, and more Food. This event is a multi-pronged effort to promote Little Jamaica and help sustain the culture and businesses on the Avenue. Food vendors showcase a variety of food, complemented by food demos by local Caribbean chefs.

Location Address - Eglinton west of Marlee, Toronto, M6E 2G7

Event Price - free

Fri, Aug 26th, 2022
to Sun, Aug 28th, 2022

Festival or Fair

Festivals

