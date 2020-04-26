Sir John A: Acts Of A Gentrified Ojibway Rebellion

Aki Studio 585 Dundas E #120, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7

by Drew Hayden Taylor (Native Earth Performing Arts). Bobby Rabbit decides to dig up the bones of Canada's first Prime Minister and hold them for ransom. This comedy explores the possibility of reconciliation while questioning past and present forms of Canadian colonialism. Previews from Apr 26, opens Apr 29 and runs to May 10, Tue-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $25-$30.

nativeearth.ca/sirjohna

Aki Studio 585 Dundas E #120, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7
Stage
Theatre
