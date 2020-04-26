Sir John A: Acts Of A Gentrified Ojibway Rebellion

by Drew Hayden Taylor (Native Earth Performing Arts). Bobby Rabbit decides to dig up the bones of Canada's first Prime Minister and hold them for ransom. This comedy explores the possibility of reconciliation while questioning past and present forms of Canadian colonialism. Previews from Apr 26, opens Apr 29 and runs to May 10, Tue-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $25-$30.

